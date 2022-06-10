Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

GTIM stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

