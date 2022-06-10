Gordon Crawford Purchases 38,331 Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Gordon Crawford purchased 38,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $377,943.66. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,289,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,715,051.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Gordon Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Gordon Crawford purchased 44,226 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $428,992.20.
- On Friday, June 3rd, Gordon Crawford purchased 14,461 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $132,607.37.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGF-A opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76.
About Lions Gate Entertainment (Get Rating)
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
