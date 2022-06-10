Graham Charlton Acquires 10 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graham Charlton acquired 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,385 ($17.36) per share, for a total transaction of £138.50 ($173.56).

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,373 ($17.21) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. Softcat plc has a one year low of GBX 1,250 ($15.66) and a one year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($28.21). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,429.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,590.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.81) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($23.93) to GBX 1,700 ($21.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Softcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,962 ($24.59).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

