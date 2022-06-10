Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €26.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.30 ($18.60) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €20.60 ($22.15) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €15.67 ($16.85) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.92. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($21.66).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.