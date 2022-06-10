Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,125 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at $81,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,266,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,861 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,423 shares in the last quarter.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualtrics International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.12.

NYSE XM opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

