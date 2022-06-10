Graviocoin (GIO) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $177.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00198329 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006337 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

