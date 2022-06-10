Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPEAF shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

