Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.46 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.