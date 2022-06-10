Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $6,789,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,366,290 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush lowered their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.80.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $187.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $186.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

