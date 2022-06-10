Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $556.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.65. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.21.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

