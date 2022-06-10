Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

MRK opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.