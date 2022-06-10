Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.95.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.44 and a 200-day moving average of $223.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

