Greif (NYSE:GEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS.

NYSE:GEF opened at $64.60 on Friday. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Greif by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Greif by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Greif by 19.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

