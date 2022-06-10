Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) to post $73.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $47.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $297.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $302.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $366.64 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $371.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 5,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,160. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -133.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Nicolet acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

