GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.54 million, a P/E ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 2.85. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $52.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Baader Bank INC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

