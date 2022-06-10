GYEN (GYEN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $316,630.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.32 million and $316,630.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GYEN has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00331220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00433548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 165.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025867 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars.

