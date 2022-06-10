Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

HAE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. 5,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $75.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.75.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,496 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $147,513.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $396,692. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

