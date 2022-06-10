Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($32.52).

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLMA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($37.34) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

HLMA traded down GBX 64 ($0.80) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,098 ($26.29). 664,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,450. The firm has a market cap of £7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 30.36. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,014 ($25.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,270 ($40.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,339.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,569.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($31.77), for a total value of £912.60 ($1,143.61).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

