Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. 321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $96.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.09%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

