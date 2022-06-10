Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 155,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,039,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

HMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

