Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 155,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,039,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
HMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.