HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,991,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.45. 27,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,353. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.61 and its 200 day moving average is $489.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $454.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.27.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.