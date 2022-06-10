HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,180 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $7.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.76. The company had a trading volume of 50,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,971. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $217.09 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

