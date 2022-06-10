HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 112,912 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,000. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,235,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.99. 175,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

