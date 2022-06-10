HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,668 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

