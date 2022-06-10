HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $15.66 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.62.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,947,000. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $149.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.