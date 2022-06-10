HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,566,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

