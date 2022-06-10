HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 862,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,470,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. 7,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,474. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.