HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.53 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 357,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Golub Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 20,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,090. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

