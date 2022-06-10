HC Wainwright Trims Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Target Price to $4.00

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of BTBT opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 5.01.

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. Bit Digital had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bit Digital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bit Digital by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 443,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 324,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bit Digital by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

