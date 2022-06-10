HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,033 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $88,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 57,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,030,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.522 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

