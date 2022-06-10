Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of HR opened at $26.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.