Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,075 shares during the quarter. Heartland Financial USA makes up 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTLF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.61. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,761. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

