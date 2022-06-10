Henrik Werdelin Buys 16,850 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) Director Henrik Werdelin acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $28,982.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 631,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,703.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BARK opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. BARK, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $13.57.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). BARK had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BARK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BARK. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of BARK by 27,905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,024,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 3,013,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in BARK by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BARK by 27,682.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BARK by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in BARK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

