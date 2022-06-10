Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.31

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 11296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTGC. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 155.30%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,495 shares of company stock worth $156,123. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 396,491 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $16,938,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 68,483 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

