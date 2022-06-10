Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman bought 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,971.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,123,926 shares of company stock worth $146,048,856.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

