Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HES. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.71.

Get Hess alerts:

HES opened at $126.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.66. Hess has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $7,235,565.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 47,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,562,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $14,006,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Hess by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after acquiring an additional 270,119 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Hess by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hess by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.