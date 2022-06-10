Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.25 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 1,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.89%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

