Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.25 million-$346.76 million.

HIMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura cut Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

HIMX stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Himax Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

