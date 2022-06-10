HM Payson & Co. Acquires 39,941 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $98,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,553,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,207,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 666,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,813,684. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.