HM Payson & Co. Cuts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in V.F. by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,426,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

