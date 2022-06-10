HM Payson & Co. Has $159.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $159,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $74.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,223.83. 45,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,001. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,403.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,648.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

