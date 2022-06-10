HM Payson & Co. Has $20.74 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.89. 685,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,773,292. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

