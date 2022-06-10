HM Payson & Co. Has $36.52 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.17% of Tyler Technologies worth $36,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $11.11 on Friday, hitting $340.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.97 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.82 and a 200-day moving average of $438.58.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

