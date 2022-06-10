HM Payson & Co. Has $46.94 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $46,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 320,247 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,376,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 66,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $5,481,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.59.

Shares of NKE traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.80. 62,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,393. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

