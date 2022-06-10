HM Payson & Co. Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 704,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,715,000 after buying an additional 207,567 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 106,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 76,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

