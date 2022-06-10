HM Payson & Co. Sells 7,247 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $17,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cummins by 1,947.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $5.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $259.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.35.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.30.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.