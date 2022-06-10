Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.07 Million

Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) to announce $229.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.40 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $172.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $873.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.90 million to $889.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.20 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $35,403,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after acquiring an additional 616,951 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $12,459,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,088,000 after purchasing an additional 492,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 385,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $20.89. 121,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,944. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.