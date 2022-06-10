Hord Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $1.60 million and $74,519.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00318094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 204.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00027985 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00434632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

