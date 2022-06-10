Horizon Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $65,740.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00326131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00435888 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 172.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

