Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

